International Development News
Development News Edition

Paris hit by violent protests on 'Yellow Vest' anniversary

Paris police said 33 people had been arrested by 1030 GMT as protesters marked anniversary of 'Yellow Vest' demonstrations.

Paris hit by violent protests on 'Yellow Vest' anniversary
The yellow vest crisis forced Macron to make policy concessions and delay the next big wave of reforms. Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Paris was hit by protests on Saturday as protesters marked the anniversary of "Yellow Vest" demonstrations.
  • Protests quickly turned violent and police fired tear gas to drive back protesters.
  • Protests have been banned near tourist spots such as the Eiffel Tower and many subway stations were closed on Saturday.

Paris police fired tear gas in northwestern and southern Paris on Saturday to drive back protesters marking the first anniversary of anti-government "yellow vest" demonstrations. On the Place d'Italie in southern Paris, demonstrators, many clad in black and hiding their faces, set trash bins on fire and hurled projectiles at riot police while building barricades.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police near the Porte de Champerret as protesters were preparing to march across town towards Gare d'Austerlitz. Police also intervened to prevent a few hundred demonstrators from occupying the Paris ring road, according to Reuters TV footage. Paris police said 33 people had been arrested by 1030 GMT.

The so-called yellow vest protests, named for the high-visibility jackets worn by demonstrators, erupted in mid-November 2018 over fuel price hikes and the high cost of living. The demonstrations spiraled into a broader movement against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reforms.

The protests lost strength in recent months, going from tens of thousands of participants to just a few thousand, but the movement's leaders called for people to turn out on Saturday to mark the first anniversary. At its peak in late 2018, the movement grew to up to 300,000 people.

Protests have been banned near tourist spots such as the Eiffel Tower and many subway stations were closed on Saturday.

MACRON'S HEADACHE

The yellow vest movement was one of the toughest challenges to Macron's presidency before it dwindled in the early summer. The movement evolved from nationwide road blockades into a series of often-violent demonstrations that pitted rowdy protesters with police and have ravaged Paris and other major cities in the country.

The yellow vest crisis forced Macron to make policy concessions and delay the next big wave of reforms, including overhauling the pension and unemployment systems. A survey by pollster Odoxa published two weeks ago showed nearly one in every two French people believed the protest movement might reawaken.

Macron's plans to simplify the unwieldy and expensive pension system, which he says will make it fairer, is particularly unpopular. Trade unions have called on railway workers, Paris public transport staff, truck drivers and civil servants to strike against the pensions overhaul on Dec. 5, and in some cases beyond.

Students and yellow vest protesters have called for people to join forces with the unions. On Thursday Macron promised money for hospitals in a bid to quell unrest among medics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tip-off Noida admin via WhatsApp about stubble burning, get reward

People in Noida and Greater Noida can now tip-off the district administration about stubble burning, inappropriate disposal or burning of waste material via Whatsapp and email, and also get rewarded Rs 1,000 for sharing such information, of...

Gujarat: Injured lioness dies

A lioness, who was apparently hit by a vehicle in Gujarats Amreli district on November 15, died at the animal care centre here during treatment, a Forest official said on Saturday. The accident had occurred on Dedan-Khambha road near Bhava...

Boostcamp begins the hunt for young champions in Tamil Nadu

Health drink brand Boost has created- Boostcamp.com - a digital platform which gives young cricket enthusiasts access to their sports heroes and enables them to learn various skills of the game. The video content on the site helps kids with...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Suspected gunman, 16, in California high school shooting dies in hospitalA teenage boy who killed two classmates and wounded three others at a southern California high school on his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019