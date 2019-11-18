Agra to be renamed as 'Agravan' by UP govt-sources
According to sources, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to rename the historic city Agra as 'Agravan'.
Further details awaited.
- READ MORE ON:
- Agra
- Agra Agravan
According to sources, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to rename the historic city Agra as 'Agravan'.
Further details awaited.
In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Monday to pin back frantic anti-government protesters fleeing a university where hundreds were holed up with petrol bombs and other homemade weapons amid fears of a bloody crackdown. Doz...
China stocks ended Monday firmer, as investors hoped for more stimulus measures to shore up the slowing economy after a interbank lending rate cut. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8, to 3,907.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index added ...
Actor Maniesh Paul will be dubbing for the character of Kristoff in the Hindi version of Frozen 2. The actor joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, who will be lending their voices to the two leads -- Elsa and Anna, respectively,...
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there is no need of the odd-even road rationing scheme now as the pollution levels have come down. The Delhi government brought the scheme into effect from November 4 as the citys air quality pl...