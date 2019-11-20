UDAN 4.0 would focus on routes connecting Bilaspur and Ambikapur

Shri Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State(I/C) for Civil Aviation, in a review meeting of UDAN discussed demands received for connectivity of Bilaspur and Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh and said that the Ministry is committed to connecting these airports at the earliest. UDAN 4.0 would focus on routes connecting these airports, he added.

UDAN scheme focuses on states having unconnected regions. Chhattisgarh is one of the focus states for the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Ministry will soon be starting bidding for UDAN 4.0 under which prescribed priority routes in Chhattisgarh would be offered for bidding.

Bilaspur is identified as a priority airport and prescriptive routes involving Bilaspur have already been included in the ensuing round of bidding under UDAN. There has been immense interest expressed by the airline operators to connect the city and extend the benefit of air transport to the people of the region.

Bilaspur is significant on the country's map both culturally and commercially. The region is also recognized for its distinct characteristics; be it the unique rice quality, Doobraj or the contribution of the Kosa silk industry to the handloom sector. Connecting Bilaspur is expected to meet the desired aspirations of the people of the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)