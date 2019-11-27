International Development News
Development News Edition

French farmers protests: What triggered the demonstrations?

French farmers protests: What triggered the demonstrations?

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Up to a thousand tractors will block roads in Paris as French farmers protest against government policies and international trade agreements.
  • The demonstration is being staged by the two main farm unions that say government policies are harming French agriculture.
  • Attacks on livestock farms and butcher's shops by vegan activists have caused particular outrage.
  • Tensions over use of common weedkiller glyphosate have also deepened with environmental associations advocating ban and restrictions.

Up to a thousand tractors will block roads in Paris on Wednesday as French farmers protest against government policies and international trade agreements which they say are hurting their businesses and living standards. Farmers unions said members heading to the capital from across France would converge on Avenue Foch, near the Champs Elysees and Arc de Triomphe, later on Wednesday.

"The government is leaving us exposed, let us work," one farmer wrote on his tractor.

The demonstration is being staged by the two main farm unions, which called for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron to express concerns about government policies they say harm French agriculture.

"We want to warn everyone that if there are no more farmers in France it has a knock-on effect on the French economy," 29-year-old farmer Alix Heurtaut told Reuters in an interview earlier this week.

Resentment among farmers has been growing at what they call "agri-bashing", or criticism of agriculture over issues ranging from pesticide use to animal welfare.

Attacks on livestock farms and butcher's shops by vegan activists have caused particular outrage.

Longstanding tensions with environmental associations have meanwhile deepened amid debates about banning the common weedkiller glyphosate and restricting pesticide use near residential areas. Some farmers blame Macron for rushing to ban glyphosate by 2021, going beyond the current European Union policy, although the government has promised exemptions for farms that have no viable alternative.

Macron has also been under pressure from farmers over EU trade deals with Canada and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries, which farming groups say will usher in imports of cheaper agricultural goods produced to lower standards. A food law passed by Macron's government, which aimed to give farmers a fairer share of profits, has also failed to dispel discontent over modest revenues.

Farm unions are gearing up for negotiations over the next EU budget, which could see agricultural spending trimmed due to Britain's planned exit from the bloc. France is the largest agricultural producer in the EU and the biggest beneficiary of subsidies under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC rejects bail plea of two CPI(M) student activists

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of two student activists of ruling CPIM, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets. Dismissing the bail ap...

Soccer-Atletico's Felix wins 2019 Golden Boy award

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been awarded the 2019 Golden Boy gong after a stellar year where he became one of the most expensive players of all time, Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport announced httpswww.tuttosport.comnewscalcio...

Two powerful storms thrash U.S. as millions head to Thanksgiving celebrations

Two major winter storms thrashing the western two-thirds of the United States on Wednesday appear set to disrupt the travel plans of millions of Americans headed to Thanksgiving Day destinations on jam-packed highways and airplanes. The fir...

Cong slams govt over economy, says rural India 'driven into hole'

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying it is time for the Modi dispensation to wake up,&#160;take note of real statistics and act to fix the problem. Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda allege...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019