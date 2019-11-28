UN Mission in Afghanistan calls for probe into child sex abuse allegations

The UN Mission in Afghanistan is calling for an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse committed against children. International media have published claims that a pedophile ring has been operating in schools in Logar province, allegedly involving more than 500 boys.

Reportedly, the two civil society activists who exposed the abuse were initially detained by security forces, after attempting to meet with the EU ambassador in the capital, Kabul.

The UN Mission released a statement on Tuesday evening, calling for the immediate release of the activists and, on Wednesday, it was reported that the pair had been released and handed over to the Afghanistan Human Rights Commission.

President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday he was "deeply disturbed" by the allegations of sexual abuse, and that he had ordered the education ministry to undertake a thorough investigation and report back to him as soon as possible.