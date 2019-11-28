International Development News
Development News Edition

UN Mission in Afghanistan calls for probe into child sex abuse allegations

International media have published claims that a pedophile ring has been operating in schools in Logar province, allegedly involving more than 500 boys.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 07:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 07:42 IST
UN Mission in Afghanistan calls for probe into child sex abuse allegations
The UN Mission released a statement on Tuesday evening, calling for the immediate release of the activists and, on Wednesday, it was reported that the pair had been released and handed over to the Afghanistan Human Rights Commission. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UN Mission in Afghanistan is calling for an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse committed against children. International media have published claims that a pedophile ring has been operating in schools in Logar province, allegedly involving more than 500 boys.

Reportedly, the two civil society activists who exposed the abuse were initially detained by security forces, after attempting to meet with the EU ambassador in the capital, Kabul.

The UN Mission released a statement on Tuesday evening, calling for the immediate release of the activists and, on Wednesday, it was reported that the pair had been released and handed over to the Afghanistan Human Rights Commission.

President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday he was "deeply disturbed" by the allegations of sexual abuse, and that he had ordered the education ministry to undertake a thorough investigation and report back to him as soon as possible.

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers grab 3-0 lead, hold off Hurricanes

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in his return from an upper-body injury and Henrik Lundqvist made 41 saves in his 1,000th career appearance for the Rangers, counting the regular-season and postseason, as New York built a three-goal ...

Siakam pours in 31 as Raptors rout Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 126-98 on Wednesday night. It was the eighth straight home win for the Raptors, a franchise record to open a season.The...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...

UPDATE 11-Residents flee fourth major Texas petrochemical fire this year

Three workers were injured and residents of four towns were told to evacuate after explosions on Wednesday at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. An early morning blast at a TPC Gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019