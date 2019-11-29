Jackson Mthembu to host 2019 SADC Media Awards

The Minister in The Presidency, Mr. Jackson Mthembu will on Friday, 29 November 2019 host the 2019 SADC Media Awards.

The engagement will also serve as the official launch of the 2020 SADC Media Awards competition.

The SADC Council of Ministers established the annual SADC Media Awards in 1996, with a view to promoting regional integration through information dissemination as well as promoting journalism excellence in the region.

The South African Chapter of the Media Awards competition was launched during November 2003.

The SADC Media Awards aim to recognize excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover cross border issues pertaining to the region.

Following participation at the 39th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government which took place from 15-18 August 2019 in the United Republic of Tanzania, South Africa received a regional prize in the TV category of the SADC Media Awards.

The SADC Media Awards is held in partnership with Brand South Africa, MDDA as well as the National Press Club.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)