Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Ramabulana

The Presiding officers of Parliament say they hope that the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of a Limpopo student will ultimately lead to a clear conviction and see justice served and send a strong message of zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

The Presiding officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of National Assembly, Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo have commended the police for their relentless efforts that saw the swift arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old Limpopo student, Precious Ramabulana.

According to a report, the 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday. She was stabbed about 52 times and allegedly raped.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and in possession of Ramabulana's phone.

Presiding officers welcomed the arrest saying no parent should ever have to bury a child, "it is too great a pain one can ever imagine".

"We are appalled and repulsed by such senseless savagery, which sadly coincided with the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign that aims to raise awareness of the negative impact that violence and abuse have on women and children and to rid society of the scourge permanently.

"As Parliament, we will never waiver in our pursuit of the promotion of human dignity and the rule of law to ensure a just, fair and safer world for particularly women and children. The unity of our nation is paramount to ensure that perpetrators are squeezed out of the communities," the Presiding Officers said.

Modise and Masondo have also extended their sincere heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ramabulana.

Also welcoming the arrest, the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities commended the South African Police Services (SAPS) members for the work done in the midst of 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children.

"The committee takes cognizance of the fact the 16 Days of Activism should not be viewed in isolation from the 365 days of action and the ongoing work of SAPS," Committee Chairperson Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba said.

The committee also commended the arrest of the alleged perpetrator in the murder of Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan.

Hess, a theology student at the University of the Western Cape and Lategan were found dead in their flat in Parow in September 2019. Hess was discovered on her bed, while her grandfather was restrained in the bathroom.

"The committee also applauds the stringent sentences passed in the last few judgments that emerged, life sentences at the most against perpetrators of such heinous crimes inflicted against women and children in many instances by a man that was known to them," Ncube-Ndaba said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)