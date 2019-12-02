Left Menu
Development News Edition

2.8 Lakh electric vehicles supported by way of extending demand incentives

As a pilot project, 425 e-buses were also supported by various cities/ states to promote public transportation.

2.8 Lakh electric vehicles supported by way of extending demand incentives
Government-approved Phase-I of FAME India Scheme in March 2015 for a period of 2 years from 1st April 2015 to promote the adoption of electric vehicles with an aim to reduce dependency on fossil fuel and to address issues of vehicular emissions. Image Credit: ANI

Since the inception of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) in 2015, about 2.8 lakh vehicles have been supported by way of extending demand incentives of about Rs. 359 Crore [Approx.]. As a pilot project, 425 e-buses were also supported by various cities/ states to promote public transportation.

Government-approved Phase-I of FAME India Scheme in March 2015 for a period of 2 years from 1st April 2015 to promote the adoption of electric vehicles with an aim to reduce dependency on fossil fuel and to address issues of vehicular emissions. The Phase-I of the Scheme was extended from time to time and the last extension was allowed till 31st March 2019.

Based on outcome and experience gained during the Phase-I of FAME India Scheme and after having consultations with all stakeholders including industry and industry associations, the Government notified Phase-II of FAME India Scheme on 8th March 2019, which is for a period of three years commencing from 1st April 2019 with total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crore. This phase will mainly focus on supporting the electrification of public & shared transportation, and aims to support through incentives about 7000 e-buses, 5 lakh e-3 wheelers (e-3W), 55000 e-4 wheelers (e-4W) passenger cars and 10 lakh e-2 wheelers. In addition, the creation of charging infrastructure will be also supported to address range anxiety among users of electric vehicles.

Under Phase-II of FAME-India Scheme, incentives are being provided to the consumers on purchase of electric vehicles, used for public transport or those registered for commercial purposes in e-3W, e-4W (including Strong Hybrid) segment, however, privately owned registered e-2W are also be covered under the scheme. The demand incentive to these electrical vehicles is linked to battery capacity i.e. Rs. 10,000/KWh subject to the capping of 20% cost of these vehicles. Demand incentive is restricted to vehicles with prices less than the threshold value which is Rs 1.5 Lakh for e-2W, 5 lakh for e-3W and 15 Lakh for e-4W.

This information was given by the Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Prakash Javadekar, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirupam demands clarification from Centre, BJP over Ananth Kumar Hegde's claim

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday demanded a clarification from the central government and BJP over party MP Anant Kumar Hegdes statement that Devendra Fadnavis government was formed in Maharashtra to save the money allotted from the...

Russia's own encyclopedia to cost $31 million; replace 'unreliable' Wikipedia

HIGHLIGHTSRussia is planning to set up a new online site for its national encyclopedia after Putin said Wikipedia was unreliable.Putin had last month proposed replacing Wikipedia with an electronic version of reliable Great Russian Encyclop...

Why London Bridge killer was released from jail early

London, Dec 2 AFP Usman Khan, who killed two people in the London Bridge terror attack last week, was a convicted terrorist who had been released halfway through his sentence. Prisoners can typically expect to serve around half of their sen...

GDP has no relevance, should not be treated as Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat: BJP MP

Amid attack by the opposition over the state of the countrys economy, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that Gross Domestic Product GDP has no relevance and it should not be treated as Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat. Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019