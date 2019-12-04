Cabinet approves MoU with Election Commission of Maldives on cooperation
The proposed MoU would promote bilateral cooperation, aimed at building technical assistance/capacity support for the Election Commission of Maldives, envisaging cooperation in the field of electoral management and administration.
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Election Commission to enter into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Election Commission of Maldives on cooperation in the field of electoral management and administration. This includes the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of organizational and technical development of electoral process; support in exchanging information, institutional strengthening and capacity building, training of personnel, holding regular consultations; etc.
The proposed MoU would promote bilateral cooperation, aimed at building technical assistance/capacity support for the Election Commission of Maldives, envisaging cooperation in the field of electoral management and administration.
(With Inputs from PIB)
ALSO READ
Candidates for class 3 and 4 HP govt jobs must be pass outs of schools in state: Cabinet
Cabinet likely to consider proposal to bring down its stake below 51 pc in CPSEs soon
Bihar Cabinet gives nod for 383 posts at IGIC, Patna
Cabinet likely to consider proposal to bring down its stake below 51 pc in CPSEs soon
Malaysia's Mahathir says cabinet reshuffle on cards after by-election loss