Vice Adm Ravneet Singh assumes charge of Chief of Personnel at IHQ MoD (N)

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh, AVSM, NM, took over as Chief of Personnel from Vice Admiral R Hair Kumar AVSM, VSM on 02 Dec 19.

Commissioned on 01 Jul 1983, Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh is a qualified flying instructor with Master Green Instrument Rating. As a Flag Officer he has held appointments as Assistant Controller Carrier Project and Assistant Controller Warship Production and Acquisition at IHQ MoD(N), Flag Officer Goa Area/ Flag Officer Naval Aviation at Goa, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet at Mumbai, Chief of Staff at Headquarters Western Naval Command at Mumbai and Director General Project Seabird at IHQ MoD(N).

As Chief of Personnel, he heads the Personnel Branch of the Indian Navy and is responsible for all personal issues of Service and Civilian manpower of the Navy including Induction, Training, Career Management, Discipline, Pay & Allowances.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has been appointed as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to The Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee at HQIDS.

(With Inputs from PIB)