Saudi Aramco's bookrunners recommend IPO should be priced at top end-sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:19 IST
Saudi Aramco's bookrunners have recommended the oil giant should price its initial public offering at 32 riyals ($8.5) per share, the top of an indicative price range, three sources familiar with the deal said, potentially making it the world's biggest IPO. A final pricing decision will be taken later on Wednesday, the sources said.

If the deal is priced at the top, Aramco's IPO will exceed the $25 billion listing of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in 2014, the world's biggest flotation to date. Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

