Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Oil rises as OPEC, allies gear for deeper output cuts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:08 IST
UPDATE 5-Oil rises as OPEC, allies gear for deeper output cuts

Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations OPEC and allied oil producers will deepen output cuts in an effort to prop up prices and prevent a glut next year. A ministerial panel of key OPEC members and other major producers led by Russia recommended increasing output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2020, according to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing nations, a group known as OPEC+, currently have an output reduction level of 1.2 million bpd. Brent crude futures were up 55 cents, or 0.87%, to $63.55 a barrel by 1522 GMT. Brent surged 3.6% on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 27 cents to $58.70 a barrel, their highest since late September. The OPEC ministers met on Thursday in Vienna and OPEC+ will meet on Friday to vote on the extension.

The OPEC+ group has been curbing output since 2017 to counter surging production from the United States, now the world's biggest oil producer thanks to rapid growth in shale oil output. Next year, rising production in other non-OPEC countries such as Brazil and Norway threatens to add to the glut.

"We expect a constructive outcome to today's meeting in terms of a prolongation of the deal, but are not yet convinced that a strong bullish surprise with a sizeable adjustment to the target level will really transpire," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said in a note. OPEC's effort to deepen cuts and increase member compliance was also driven by the group's de facto leader Saudi Arabia's hopes to see higher oil prices to support its budget and initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned Saudi Aramco.

Aramco priced the IPO at the top of its indicative range, making it the world's biggest stock market flotation and valuing the company at $1.7 trillion, according to sources. Oil prices surged on Wednesday on expectations of deeper OPEC cuts and data showing a large drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. But prices are still roughly where they were a week ago as concerns about a U.S.-Chinese trade war persist.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday described trade talks with China as going "very well", a day after saying it could take until after next year's presidential election to complete an agreement. (Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Giles Elgood and Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-U.S. and U.K. crack down on Russian hacking group Evil Corp

U.S. and British authorities on Thursday took aim at the Russia-based cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting two of its leaders and ordering asset freezes against 17 of its associates over a digital crime spree that has netted mo...

Cowboys NT Woods charged with marijuana possession

Dallas Cowboys starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods is facing charges of marijuana possession and evidence tampering, police said Thursday. Woods, who will miss his second straight game Thursday night in Chicago due to a knee sprain, was arre...

Chileans get on their bikes as protests hobble public transport

Chileans are increasingly turning to bikes to get to work after weeks of rioting have hobbled Santiagos metro system, destroyed hundreds of stop lights and left broken glass and debris littering its once-orderly streets. The unrest, the wor...

Adityanath hits out at Cong, RJD, JMM over issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at Congress party, RJD and JMM saying they did not want to build Ram temple in Ayodhya and kept the issue unresolved for so many years. Speaking at an election rally here, Adi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019