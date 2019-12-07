Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate crisis gatecrashes OPEC gathering

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 00:38 IST
Climate crisis gatecrashes OPEC gathering
Image Credit: Pixabay

The climate crisis was the unexpected guest at this week's gathering of the OPEC bloc of oil producers and its allies which this time happened to coincide with the UN's climate summit in Madrid. In many countries, the 'Fridays for Future' movement have been mobilizing young people weekly in order to agitate for action on climate change.

On Friday a hundred people marched to OPEC's headquarters with banners demanding "Keep it in the ground" and representations of humanity and nature standing on blocks of ice in mock gallows. OPEC insisted in a statement at the end of the two-day meeting that "all OPEC member countries are actively engaged and supportive of the Paris Agreement," the 2015 deal which aims at limiting global warming to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

On Thursday, Venezuela's Oil Minister -- and current OPEC chair -- Manuel Quevedo said: "One of the most important issues affecting the industry is the climate challenge." That was after dozens of climate change activists gathered outside OPEC headquarters in a silent protest, holding banners that read: "Burn injustice, not oil" and "Fossil fuels have got to go."

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo received several of them and re-assured them that "there are no climate change deniers in OPEC". At OPEC's last meeting in July Barkindo raised eyebrows by attacking what he called "unscientific" attacks on the oil industry by climate change campaigners, calling them "perhaps the greatest threat to our industry going forward".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

US official: Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi Air Force officer

The Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force, US officials said on Friday, as the FBI and other authorities began investigating the incident to determine if it was terrorism-related. The official...

Anthony's contract with Blazers now fully guaranteed

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that Carmelo Anthonys contract is now fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season. The Trail Blazers had until early January to fully guarantee the pact.Anthony, who signed a non-guaranteed o...

Iran may have been behind attack on Iraq's Balad base -U.S. State Dept official

Iran may have been behind Thursdays attack on Iraqs Balad airbase, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday but added that Washington was awaiting further evidence. Iraqi military on Thursday said that two Katyusha rockets lan...

Saudi king calls Trump, expresses 'anger' over 'barbaric' US naval air base shooting

US President Donald Trump on Friday received a call from the king of Saudi Arabia, who expressed anger on the barbaric act of shooting by a Saudi national at a naval air base in Florida that left four people dead. The deceased includes the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019