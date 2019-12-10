Left Menu
France's CGT says decision on unlimited strike at refineries mid next week

  Paris
  10-12-2019
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:12 IST
France's CGT union will decide next week whether to declare an unlimited strike at oil refineries, including potential production shut down mid next week if unions decide to harden that stance in the ongoing protest over planned pension reform.

Workers at six of France's seven refineries joined the nationwide protest on Tuesday following a call by unions for workers to stage one of the biggest protests in decades, against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

Thierry Dufresne, an official of the hardline CGT trade union, told Reuters that oil sector workers will continue the strike for 72 hours and will decide mid next week whether they'll declare an unlimited strike.

