Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding as units return to service

While several units have returned to service, Eskom is today implementing Stage 2 load shedding.

"Load shedding has been reduced to Stage 2 as we have made good progress in the system recovery largely as a result of several units being returned to service and the recovery from localized flooding at our power stations," said the power utility on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the utility announced its decision to implement Stage 4 load shedding, and later moved to Stage 3 and then subsequently to Stage 2.

On Wednesday, the power utility said breakdowns were sitting at 13 30mw as of 4:36 am.

"We continue to use diesel for our open cycle gas turbines and water at pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity. As the generating plant continues to perform at low levels of reliability, any unexpected shift such as an increase in unplanned breakdowns could result in a change in the load shedding stage at short notice," said the power utility.

However, the probability of load shedding remains high for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Response Command Centre continues to monitor the situation and the focus is to reduce unplanned breakdowns to below 9500mw to enable us to minimize and to stop load shedding in the following week.

President Cyril Rampahosa is this morning visiting the power utility's Megawatt offices where he will meet with the board and management of Eskom.

The power utility reminded customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)