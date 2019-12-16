Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Germany to raise carbon price to 25 euros in 2021 after pressure -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:55 IST
UPDATE 2-Germany to raise carbon price to 25 euros in 2021 after pressure -sources

Germany will raise the price for carbon dioxide emissions from transport and heating buildings to 25 euros ($27.56) per tonne from 2021 after a proposed 10 euro pricetag was criticized for being too low, government sources said on Monday. The lower house of parliament last month approved a package to help Germany achieve its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of its 1990 level by 2030, but the opposition Greens, economists, business groups and activists rounded on its 10 euros a tonne CO2 emissions price.

A deal on the higher price between federal government and states paved the way for the Bundesrat upper house of parliament to agree before Christmas to a reduction in VAT on state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn's train tickets, the sources said. Berlin wants to make rail travel cheaper to encourage people to take the train rather than the car or domestic flights.

A working group of a committee mediating between the upper and lower houses of parliament, which is meeting on Monday, still needs to approve the agreement by Wednesday. It would then have to be approved by the upper and lower houses on Friday. Senior German conservative Armin Laschet said on Twitter: "The climate package blockade is over".

The carbon price aims to make fossil fuels more expensive so that companies and citizens switch to climate-friendlier options. Under the new agreement, the carbon price would rise to 30 euros in 2022, 35 euros in 2023, 45 euros in 2024 and then 55 euros in 2025, while the price corridor of 55 to 65 euros will apply for 2026, parliamentary and government sources told Reuters.

"VAT on train trips to fall, tax relief for commuters to rise and revenues from the higher CO2 price will all be used to reduce the EEG levy, reducing the burden for small and medium-sized companies and private households," Laschet added. The EEG levy is the fee consumers have to pay to support Germany's shift toward renewable energy. And to compensate for raised petrol prices from the higher carbon price, commuters will get more tax relief, the sources said.

Holger Loesch, deputy managing director of Germany's BDI industry association, said raising the carbon price threatened to drastically reduce Germany's competitiveness. "The compromise on the climate package makes it even more urgent to relieve the affected industrial companies of the CO2 price from day one to the same extent as the companies in the EU emissions trading system," he said.

The German power sector and energy-intensive industries such as aluminum are already covered by Europe's Emissions Trading System, where benchmark carbon permits are currently trading around 25 euros a tonne. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...

No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has no clarity in it. The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019