All funded programs of GBVF Strategic Plan must be implemented

“Cabinet, however, directed for further work be done in refining the proposed institutional and coordination arrangement of this work,” Mthembu said.

Cabinet has also approved the publication of the Victim Support Services Bill of 2019 for public comment. Image Credit: Flickr

Cabinet has approved that all funded programs of the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) National Strategic Plan (NSP) 2020-2030 must be implemented by the relevant departments.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, 13 December, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Cabinet was briefed on the NSP 202-2030, which provides for a multi-sectoral framework to ensure a coordinated GBV national response by government and the country as a whole.

The Ministers that were directed to do further work include the Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu; Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola; Police Minister Bheki Cele, as well as Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Nkoana-Mashabane will convene the team of Ministers.

Submissions for Victim Support Services Bill

Cabinet has also approved the publication of the Victim Support Services Bill of 2019 for public comment.

The bill provides for an integrated and multi-disciplinary intervention approach towards the needs of victims of crime and violence.

"Through this bill, the activities and services by various departments in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster -- under the Social Cluster -- will be better coordinated as part of a singular value chain," Mthembu explained.

Beijing Declaration 25th anniversary

Meanwhile, the UN Commission on the Status of Women is scheduled to host the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in March 2020.

Cabinet has approved a report on the 25-Year Review of Women's Empowerment and Gender Equality in South Africa, 1994-2019, which will serve as the country's report back to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (Beijing+25). South Africa is a signatory to the Beijing Declaration.

"The report highlights progress in a number of areas in respect of women empowerment and attempts to narrow the gap of gender inequality," Mthembu said.

While the report affirms that South Africa has comprehensive gender-responsive legislative and policy interventions to redress sexism, Mthembu said the challenges of transforming historical gender imbalances and addressing persistent patriarchal practices and stereotypes remain.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

