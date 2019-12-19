Additional motorway lanes open for Christmas in Auckland

Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced today that additional lanes on Auckland's western and southern motorways are now open in time for Christmas.

The Lincoln to Westgate section of SH16 has been widened to three lanes in each direction and SH1 has also been widened to three lanes in each direction between the Takanini and Papakura interchanges.

Phil Twyford said the upgrades will help ease congestion in key bottlenecks and give more options to commuters.

"Our Government is investing more in building and maintaining roads after years of neglect.

"We're taking a balanced approach to transport and both of these motorway upgrades include walking and cycling infrastructure, and the SH16 upgrade includes a dedicated bus shoulder lane to speed up public transport trips.

"We know if we give people real alternatives to driving, then some will leave the car at home, which frees up the roads for those that have to drive.

"Safety is our top transport priority and now west Auckland cyclists have a safe, separated shared path all the way from Westgate to the top of Queen Street.

"A 3.5km shared path for pedestrians and cyclists between Papakura and Takanini will connect with other walkways, giving more options for kids and commuters," Phil Twyford said.

On average about 42,000 vehicles, a day travel towards the city between Westgate and Lincoln Road, and 95,000 travel between the Takanini and Papakura interchanges.

While the new motorway lanes are open to traffic before Christmas, some finishing work on the Pescara Point pedestrian bridge and the shared path will continue into the New Year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.