Transport Minister encourages police to deal with corruption

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has encouraged law enforcement officials to deal decisively with corruption.

"As officers of the law, we must ask ourselves whether our actions help or hinder law enforcement efforts. Bribery undermines road safety. We cannot tolerate corruption," the Minister said.

Mbalula on Friday met with senior law enforcement officials for the National Road Safety Steering Committee Mid-Term Review.

The Minister called on officials to be innovative in their approach to road safety. While thanking the officials for their hard work, Mbalula challenged them to introspect on what can be done better.

"Lawbreakers study the system and they learn how to exploit any potential loopholes. Officials must be mindful of this and always remain one step ahead. Let us do all that we can - within the parameters of the law - to ensure that our road users Arrive Alive," he said.

Representatives from the Road Traffic Management Corporation, Road Traffic Infringement Agency, Metro Police Departments, South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority have gathered in Midrand to compile the preliminary statistics on road fatalities this holiday period.

The Minister is expected to release the preliminary statistics on road fatalities at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo, on Monday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

