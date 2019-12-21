Russia's Gazprom to pay Ukraine $2.9 bln before Dec. 29 to settle row
Russia's Gazprom said on Saturday it would pay Ukraine $2.9 billion as part of a wider gas package before Dec. 29 in return for Kyiv dropping another legal case. Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz were finalizing on Saturday a gas transit deal, to keep Russian gas exports to Europe flowing after the end of 2019.
Gazprom said Ukraine was expected to sign a legal settlement and withdraw all outstanding claims before Dec. 29.
