Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways to modernize Signalling system by implementing Modern Train Control

This is one of the most ambitious modernization projects of Indian Railways, which envisages upgradation of a signaling system for improving safety, Line Capacity and to run trains at a higher speed.

Railways to modernize Signalling system by implementing Modern Train Control
M/s RailTel Enterprises Ltd. (REL), a 100% subsidiary of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (RCIL) has been given the responsibility to implement these four pilot projects on behalf of the Indian Railway. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways has decided to modernize its Signalling system on its entire network by implementing Modern Train Control system with LTE based MTRC. This is one of the most ambitious modernization projects of Indian Railways, which envisages upgradation of a signaling system for improving safety, Line Capacity and to run trains at a higher speed.

Accordingly, a work of Modernization of Signalling system on the entire Indian Railway network has been included in Works Programme 2018-19 at a cost of Rs. 77,912 Crores, to be implemented after approval of NITI Aayog, Extended Board for Railways (EBR) and sanction of CCEA. The work includes the provision of

Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System

Electronic Interlocking System

Remote Diagnostic & Predictive Maintenance System

Long Term Evolution (LTE) based Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC) System

Centralized Traffic Control System (CTC) /Train Management System (TMS)

As a prelude to taking up the above modernization work of the signaling system on a pan-India basis, 4 works of total 640 Route KM at a total cost of Rs. 1810 Crores have been sanctioned as pilot projects in Supplementary WP 2018-19 for extensive trials. The four sections are Renigunta (RU) – Yerraguntla (YA) section on South Central Railway, Vizianagaram (VZM) –Palasa (PSA) section on East Coast Railway, Jhansi (JHS) – Bina (BINA) Section on North Central Railway and Nagpur (NGP) – Badnera (BD) Section on Central Railway. These are some of the busiest routes on the Indian Railway with heavy traffic.

M/s RailTel Enterprises Ltd. (REL), a 100% subsidiary of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (RCIL) has been given the responsibility to implement these four pilot projects on behalf of the Indian Railway. Tenders have since been invited and are under evaluation.

In connection with works of raising of speed up to 160 kmph to reduce travel time from existing 18 hours to 12 hours on Delhi – Mumbai and Delhi – Howrah High-Density routes, Modern Train Control system shall be implemented on these two routes separately.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Situation at LoC under control: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the situation at the Line of Control LoC is completely under control and security forces are effectively thwarting infiltration bids by Pakistan.There are att...

SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"

After days of protests across Iran last month, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared impatient. Gathering his top security and government officials together, he issued an order Do whatever it takes to stop them. That order, confirm...

AfDB approves $21.7mn to Sudanese govt to work more on solar-powered irrigation pumps

The board of directors of the African Development Bank recently approved a grant of USD 21.783 million to the government of Sudan to accelerate the adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in the countrys West Kordofan and North Kordofan ...

UPDATE 4-U.S., N.Korea talks 'more important than anything', S.Korea tells China

It is more important than anything to keep up the momentum for talks between the United States and North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday. North Korea has set a year-end deadli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019