Left Menu
Development News Edition

Applications open for Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019

The National Award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalized women.

Applications open for Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019
Nearly 40 Nari Shakti Puraskar will be given away on International Women’s Day observed on 8th March 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited applications for Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2019. The National Award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalized women.

Nearly 40 Nari Shakti Puraskar will be given away on International Women's Day observed on 8th March 2020.

Details of eligibility criteria and guidelines are available on www.narishaktipuraskar.wcd.gov.in portal. Applications/ nominations must be submitted online on the portal for consideration. The last date for submission of applications/ nominations is 7th January 2020.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is the nodal Ministry for the welfare of women and has been celebrating International Women's Day every year by felicitating eminent organisations and institutions for the distinguished services rendered by them in the field of women empowerment with the Nari Shakti Puraskar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England win toss, bowl first in Boxing Day test

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park in Pretoria on Boxing Day. England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been selected to play after having been a doubt when his father...

Winston, Bucs want win -- and to avoid infamy -- vs. Falcons

Jameis Winston is on the verge of a season for the ages, just not in the preferred way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is two interceptions away from becoming the first signal-caller in 31 years to throw 30 interceptions in a season a...

IIT-Hyd researchers unravel protein that repairs damaged DNA

IIT-Hyd researchers unravel protein that repairs damaged DNA Hyderabad, Dec 26 PTIA team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has unravelled the functioning of a protein that repairs a damaged DNA in humans a...

Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 troops in the north

Kabul, Dec 26 AP A powerful suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army compound in the countrys north on Thursday morning, killing six Afghan soldiers, the defense ministry said, blaming the Taliban for the attack. Shortly after the bomber...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019