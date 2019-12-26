Applications open for Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019

Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited applications for Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2019. The National Award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalized women.

Nearly 40 Nari Shakti Puraskar will be given away on International Women's Day observed on 8th March 2020.

Details of eligibility criteria and guidelines are available on www.narishaktipuraskar.wcd.gov.in portal. Applications/ nominations must be submitted online on the portal for consideration. The last date for submission of applications/ nominations is 7th January 2020.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is the nodal Ministry for the welfare of women and has been celebrating International Women's Day every year by felicitating eminent organisations and institutions for the distinguished services rendered by them in the field of women empowerment with the Nari Shakti Puraskar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.