Public comments invited on draft Petroleum Bill

The public has until 21 February 2020 to comment on the draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said the proposed Bill aims to strike a balance between the need to attract investment into the petroleum sector. The bill is also aimed at ensuring that the potential of the upstream petroleum industry benefits all South Africans.

The publishing of the bill follows Cabinet approval.

The publishing of the bill said the department, is a critical step in the regulatory process. It also provides an opportunity for the investment community, as well as all interested and affected parties, to share their inputs on the proposals by Government.

"The public comment period is 30 days from the date of gazetting. However, taking into account that the public comment period will run over the festive season, and to afford interested and affected parties sufficient time to consider the documents and make their inputs, the closing date for submissions is hereby extended," said the department.

The closing date for submission of written representations is ‪‪Friday 21 February 2020.

Representations must be marked for the attention of Ms. Sibongile Malie and hand-delivered, emailed or sent by post to the following addresses: 70 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria, 0001 or Private Bag X59, Arcadia, 0007.

Representations can also be sent via email on representations@dmr.gov.za .

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

