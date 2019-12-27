Left Menu
Development News Edition

New plan to tackle global climate change developed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:21 IST
New plan to tackle global climate change developed

Stanford scientists have outlined new steps that 143 countries around the world can take to attain 100 per cent clean, renewable energy by the year 2050. The roadmap, published in the journal One Earth, uses the latest energy data available in each country to offer more precise guidance on how to reach those commitments.

It comes ten years after the publication by scientists of the first plan for powering the world with wind, water, and solar. Mark Z. Jacobson from the Stanford University in the US and his team focussed on low-cost, stable grid solutions in 24 world regions encompassing the 143 countries.

They project that transitioning to clean, renewable energy could reduce worldwide energy needs by 57 per cent, create 28.6 million more jobs than are lost, and reduce energy, health, and climate costs by 91 per cent compared with a business-as-usual analysis. The new roadmap makes use of updated data about how each country's energy use is changing, acknowledges lower costs and greater availability of renewable energy and storage technology.

It includes new countries in its analysis and accounts for recently built clean, renewable infrastructure in some countries. "There are a lot of countries that have committed to doing something to counteract the growing impacts of global warming, but they still don't know exactly what to do," said Jacobson, a professor at Stanford.

The roadmap calls for the electrification of all energy sectors, for increased energy efficiency leading to reduced energy use, and for the development of wind, water, and solar infrastructure that can supply 80 per cent of all power by 2030 and 100 per cent of all power by 2050. The new model suggests that the efficiency of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles over fossil fuel vehicles, of electrified industry over fossil industry, could substantially decrease overall energy use.

The efficiency of electric heat pumps over fossil heating and cooling, along with the elimination of energy needed for mining, transporting, and refining fossil fuels, will have the same effects. The transition to wind, water, and solar would require an initial investment of USD 73 trillion worldwide, but this would pay for itself over time by energy sales, the researchers said.

In addition, clean, renewable energy is cheaper to generate over time than are fossil fuels, so the investment reduces annual energy costs significantly, they said. It reduces air pollution and its health impacts, and only requires 0.17 per cent of the 143 countries' total land area for new infrastructure and 0.48 per cent of their total land area for spacing purposes, such as between wind turbines, according to the researchers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at factory in Ghatkopar

A fire broke out in a factory in Ghatkopar here on Friday.Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No casualties or injuries were reported as of now.However, further details in this regard are awaited, ANI....

Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group come together to develop a world-class concert and experience arena at BLR airport

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Dec 27 ANIBusiness Wire India A high-powered consortium between Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group will create a never-seen-before, experiential and entertainment destination at the BLR Airport. The worlds lead...

BSNL gets Rs 770 cr from BBNL to clear BharatNet vendor dues

Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited, a state-run infrastructure firm that is setting up optical fibre network under BharatNet Project, has paid around Rs 770 crore in advance to BSNL to help the telecom firm clear dues of vendors involved in the...

Indian Overseas Bank shares climb 6.5 pc on capital infusion

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Friday advanced 6.5 per cent after the company said it will get a capital infusion of Rs 4,360 crore from the government in the current financial year for meeting regulatory requirement. The scrip zoome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019