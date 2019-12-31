Russia, Ukraine sign deal for gas transit to Europe

Russia and Ukraine have signed a five-year agreement safeguarding Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine, Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal was sealed before the current agreement expires on Dec. 31.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed in a post on social media that the deal had been signed.

