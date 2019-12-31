Left Menu
Development News Edition

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaisalmer
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 10:39 IST
Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Winds of change in alternative power generation are sweeping across western Rajasthan with wind and solar energy producing surplus electricity for the tenth successive year considerably reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In the Jaisalmer region, the total installed wind power capacity is 3933.52 MW and solar energy production is 113 MW, a senior official said.

"On an average, the windmills generate 25 to 30 percent of the total installed capacity," the official said. The combined production of solar and windmill energy is much higher than the average energy requirement varying between 130 MW and 140 MW in Jaisalmer district, he said.

This reduces the dependence on thermal power plants or gas turbines which causes air pollution, the official said. While wind power generation started in 2001-02, solar energy got a boost five years back in western Rajasthan.

"Since the last ten years, there has been no power shortage in this region with production being higher than the requirement," the official said. The Union government has set a national target of installing one lakh MW grid-connected solar power capacity in the country by 2022, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

A total grid-connected solar power generation capacity of 31,696 MW has been set up in the country till October 31, while projects of 17,998 MW capacity are at various stages of installation, it said. To boost alternative power generation in the desert region, the Jodhpur-based Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) has designed and developed a concept of integrating solar energy-based electricity generation and crop production from a single land unit, referred to as agri-voltaic system, principal scientist Dr Priyabrata Santra said.

"We have also developed a unique rain water harvesting system for cleaning solar panels set up between rows of plantations in agricultural fields," Santra told a visiting group of journalists here. With water being scarce in the desert region, this will go a long way in providing supplemental irrigation to the land on which both solar energy is generated and crops are grown, the CAZRI scientist said.

He said that the rainwater harvesting system from top surface of the photovoltaic-module (solar power panel) has been designed and developed with an estimated annual rainwater harvest of 1.5 lakh litres from 105 kW system, which is enough to provide supplemental irrigation of about 37.5 mm in one acre land. "This system ensures optimum use of land since the rows of solar panels and crops run parallel to each other, thus using the ground between each other," Santra said.

People are also being encouraged to set up solar panels on the roof of their houses, a senior official of Jaisalmer circle of Jodhpur Power Distribution Corporation Ltd said. The house owners can use the power generated from the panels and pool the surplus into the grid, the official said.

He said that maximum wind energy is generated in Jaisalmer and also in Bikaner and Barmer of western Rajasthan, with six private companies involved in the business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of April, 2019

Jun 1 New Delhi As Congress MPs re-elected her the leader of parliamentary party CPP, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said several decisive measures were being mulled to strengthen the organisation and lauded Congress president Rahul Gandhis fearl...

Eddie Murphy to receive Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement award

Veteran actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement honour at the 25th Critics Choice Awards CCA. The actor will be feted for his extraordinary roles over the years, most recently his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore i...

Google doodle ready to enter New Year with fireworks and leaping froggy

With the world all set to take a giant leap into the leap year 2020, Google on Tuesday celebrated the occasion with a sparkling doodle featuring a leaping froggy. In the new doodle, fireworks are seen filling the night sky and a special cha...

Four militants arrested in Manipur

Four cadres of proscribed militant outfit -- Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup KYKL -- was on Tuesday arrested in Manipurs Thoubal district, police said. All four of them -- identified as Amujao Meitei, Sadokpam Nongpoknganba, Khagenbam Athoi and May...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019