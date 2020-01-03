Indian Railways sportspersons perform excellently in 2019 by winning medals

Indian Railways sportspersons have performed excellently in the year 2019 by winning medals and bringing laurels to themselves as well as Indian Railways at National and International levels.

At National Level, the Indian Railway team won National Championship titles in 11 games and stood runners-up in 06 and podium third in 02 games out of 23 games participated.

At International Level, Shri Ravi Kumar (NR), Shri Bajrang Punia (NR) and Ms. Vinesh Phogat (NR), Wrestling players have qualified for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 to be held in Tokyo (Japan) from 24th July 2020 to 9th August 2020.

Indian Railway Weightlifters - Ms. Jhilli Dalabehera (ECoR) won gold Medal, Ms. S. Mirabai Chanu (NFR) won gold Medal, Ms. M. Santoshi (ECoR) won Silver Medal, Ms. Rakhi Halder (ER) won gold Medal, Shri R.V. Rahul (SCR) won Silver Medal and Shri Pardeep Singh (NR) won gold Medal in the Commonwealth Senior (Men & Women) Championships held at Apia (Samoa) from 06.07.2019 to 14.07.2019.

Shri Swapnil Dhopade (CR) Chess player won Bronze Medal in the Commonwealth Chess Championship held at Delhi from 30.06.2019 to 07.07.2019.

Ms.Chitra P.U. (SR) (1500 M) Won Gold Medal, Ms.Anu Rani (DMW) (Javelin Throw) won Silver Medal, Shri Ajay Kumar Saroj (NER) (1500 Meter) won Silver Medal and Ms. Parul Chaudhary (WR) (5000 Meter) won Bronze medal in the 23rd Asian Athletics Championship held at Doha (Qatar) from 21.04.2019 to 24.04.2019.

Greco Roman player - Shri Sunil Kumar (NWR) Wrestling player won Silver Medal and FreeStyle (M & W) players - Shri Bajrang Punia (NR) won gold Medal, Shri Parvin Rana (NR) won Silver Medal, Shri Rahul Aware (CR) won Bronze Medal, Shri Satyavrat Kadyan (NR) won Bronze Medal, Shri Sumit (NR) Bronze Medal, Ms. Vindesh Phogat (NR) won Bronze Medal, Ms. Sakshi Malik (NR) won Bronze Medal and Ms. Divya Kakran (NR) won Bronze Medal in the Asian Wrestling Championship held at Xian (China) from 23.04.2019 to 28.04.2019.

Ms. Jhilli Dalabehera (ECoR/Weightlifter) won Silver Medal in the AWF Senior Asian Weightlifting Championship held at Ningbo, China from 17th to 29th April 2019.

Ms. Sonia (NR) and Shri Asish (NCR) won Bronze Medals in the Asian (M & W) Boxing Championship held at Xian China from 23.04.2019 to 28.04.2019.

Ms. Pranati Nayak (CLW) Gymnastic player won Bronze Medal in the 8th Senior Asian Gymnastic Championship held at Ulaanbaatar (Magnolia) from 19th to 22nd June 2019.

Indian Railway Volleyball (Men) team won gold Medal in the 17th USIC (World Railway) Volleyball Championship held at Albena Bulgaria from 24th to 29th August 2019.

Indian Railway Athletics (Men & Women) teams won the 17th USIC Men and 14th USIC Women (World Railway) Athletics team Championships held at Trutnov, the Czech Republic from 10th to 13th September 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

