Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways sportspersons perform excellently in 2019 by winning medals

At National Level, the Indian Railway team won National Championship titles in 11 games and stood runners-up in 06 and podium third in 02 games out of 23 games participated.

Indian Railways sportspersons perform excellently in 2019 by winning medals
Indian Railway Volleyball (Men) team won gold Medal in the 17th USIC (World Railway) Volleyball Championship held at Albena Bulgaria from 24th to 29th August 2019. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways sportspersons have performed excellently in the year 2019 by winning medals and bringing laurels to themselves as well as Indian Railways at National and International levels.

At National Level, the Indian Railway team won National Championship titles in 11 games and stood runners-up in 06 and podium third in 02 games out of 23 games participated.

At International Level, Shri Ravi Kumar (NR), Shri Bajrang Punia (NR) and Ms. Vinesh Phogat (NR), Wrestling players have qualified for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 to be held in Tokyo (Japan) from 24th July 2020 to 9th August 2020.

Indian Railway Weightlifters - Ms. Jhilli Dalabehera (ECoR) won gold Medal, Ms. S. Mirabai Chanu (NFR) won gold Medal, Ms. M. Santoshi (ECoR) won Silver Medal, Ms. Rakhi Halder (ER) won gold Medal, Shri R.V. Rahul (SCR) won Silver Medal and Shri Pardeep Singh (NR) won gold Medal in the Commonwealth Senior (Men & Women) Championships held at Apia (Samoa) from 06.07.2019 to 14.07.2019.

Shri Swapnil Dhopade (CR) Chess player won Bronze Medal in the Commonwealth Chess Championship held at Delhi from 30.06.2019 to 07.07.2019.

Ms.Chitra P.U. (SR) (1500 M) Won Gold Medal, Ms.Anu Rani (DMW) (Javelin Throw) won Silver Medal, Shri Ajay Kumar Saroj (NER) (1500 Meter) won Silver Medal and Ms. Parul Chaudhary (WR) (5000 Meter) won Bronze medal in the 23rd Asian Athletics Championship held at Doha (Qatar) from 21.04.2019 to 24.04.2019.

Greco Roman player - Shri Sunil Kumar (NWR) Wrestling player won Silver Medal and FreeStyle (M & W) players - Shri Bajrang Punia (NR) won gold Medal, Shri Parvin Rana (NR) won Silver Medal, Shri Rahul Aware (CR) won Bronze Medal, Shri Satyavrat Kadyan (NR) won Bronze Medal, Shri Sumit (NR) Bronze Medal, Ms. Vindesh Phogat (NR) won Bronze Medal, Ms. Sakshi Malik (NR) won Bronze Medal and Ms. Divya Kakran (NR) won Bronze Medal in the Asian Wrestling Championship held at Xian (China) from 23.04.2019 to 28.04.2019.

Ms. Jhilli Dalabehera (ECoR/Weightlifter) won Silver Medal in the AWF Senior Asian Weightlifting Championship held at Ningbo, China from 17th to 29th April 2019.

Ms. Sonia (NR) and Shri Asish (NCR) won Bronze Medals in the Asian (M & W) Boxing Championship held at Xian China from 23.04.2019 to 28.04.2019.

Ms. Pranati Nayak (CLW) Gymnastic player won Bronze Medal in the 8th Senior Asian Gymnastic Championship held at Ulaanbaatar (Magnolia) from 19th to 22nd June 2019.

Indian Railway Volleyball (Men) team won gold Medal in the 17th USIC (World Railway) Volleyball Championship held at Albena Bulgaria from 24th to 29th August 2019.

Indian Railway Athletics (Men & Women) teams won the 17th USIC Men and 14th USIC Women (World Railway) Athletics team Championships held at Trutnov, the Czech Republic from 10th to 13th September 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Pushcart vendor crushed to death by speeding car on Hamirpur-Shimla NH

A 45-year-old pushcart vendor was crushed to death after a speeding car hit him from behind on the Hamirpur-Shimla national highway, a police spokesman said. Kamal Kant came under the wheels on Thursday night near Bhira on Gasoti Khad Bridg...

Pompeo says US 'committed to de-escalation' after Soleimani killing

Pompeo says US committed to de-escalation after Soleimani killing....

Rugby-Scrumhalf Webb eligible to play for Wales in Six Nations

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb will be eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations after agreeing to join Pro14 team Ospreys from the French side Toulon and the Welsh Rugby Union WRU allowing a six-month dispensation from its usual selection policy....

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

Minsk Belarus, Jan 3 AP Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving economic ties. Belarus state-owned Belneftekhim oil company said Friday that Moscow h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020