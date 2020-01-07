Left Menu
Development News Edition

2nd National GST Conference focused on plugging revenue leakages

This was the 2nd edition of all India Conference where both tax administrations came together formally to build synergy and to share their knowledge and best practices with the intent to bring about uniformity in tax administrations.

2nd National GST Conference focused on plugging revenue leakages
GST Policy Wing, CBIC, presented ways to bridge the compliance gap and enhancing revenue, which would result in recovering unmatched credit, reviewing refunds, management of non-filers, reporting of the electronic invoice to GST system and comprehensive and coordinated audit. Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)

The 2nd National GST Conference of the Commissioners of State Tax and Chief Commissioners of Central Tax was held here today under the chairmanship of Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

The multi-faceted Conference was focused on a brainstorming session for streamlining the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system and plugging revenue leakages. This was the 2nd edition of all India Conference where both tax administrations came together formally to build synergy and to share their knowledge and best practices with the intent to bring about uniformity in tax administrations.

During the Conference, deliberations were held on a mechanism and machinery for disseminating inter-departmental data among various agencies like GSTC, CBDT, CBIC, FIU, DoR, DGGI, and State Tax Administrations, etc. in order to achieve efficiency in curbing evasion and augment revenue collection.

Various presentations were made in the conference, notably, Commissioner (Investigation), CBIC presented an overview of fake/fraudulent ITC; DG, DRI, presented few novel cases unearthed by them, including a case having Pan-India operation and methodology to curb misuse of refund of ITC/IGST; DG, ARM, presented use of data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning for early identification of fraudulent practices needing enforcement action to bring a focused approach to the evaders without bringing inconvenience to the genuine taxpayers. CBDT and FIU-India made their presentations on the exchange of data and disseminating STR for curbing evasion.

GST Policy Wing, CBIC, presented ways to bridge the compliance gap and enhancing revenue, which would result in recovering unmatched credit, reviewing refunds, management of non-filers, reporting of the electronic invoice to GST system and comprehensive and coordinated audit.

After the day-long in-depth deliberations, the following measures were decided for necessary action:

To constitute a Committee of Centre and State officers to examine and implement quick measures in a given time frame to curb fraudulent refund claims including the inverted tax structure refund claims and evasion of GST. The Committee will come out with detailed SoP within a week, which may be implemented across the country by January end.

Considering fraudulent IGST refund claims, it was explored to link foreign exchange remittances with IGST refunds for the risky and new exporter.

All major cases of fake Input Tax Credit, export/import fraud and fraudulent refunds shall also be compulsorily investigated by the investigation wing of the Income Tax Department.

MoU would be signed among CBDT, CBIC, and GSTN to exchange data through API, from CBDT to GSTN and CBIC and vice-versa. It was decided that this data should be shared on a quarterly basis, instead of being shared on a yearly basis.

To explore access to banking transactions including the bank account details by GST system, in consultation with RBI and NPCI. Suggestions were also received to make the GST system aligned with FIU for the purpose of getting bank account details and transactions and also PAN-based banking transactions.

To share data of cases involving evasion and fraudulent refund detected by CBIC with CBDT and vice versa, so that proper profiling of these fraudsters could also be done.

It was also suggested to provide a single bank account for foreign remittance receipt and refund disbursement. A self-assessment declaration to be prescribed by suitable amendments in GSTR Forms in case of closure of businesses.

To undertake verification of unmatched Input Tax Credit availed by taxpayers.

The Central Tax Zonal office of Mumbai and Vadodara also made presentations regarding best practices being followed by them in compliance management and revenue augmentation in their respective tax administrations. Later Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh also presented the best practices adopted by them.

The approach of strengthening enforcement through data exchange, sharing knowledge and best practices for a common national goal that leads to enhanced compliance management and revenue augmentation and at the same time ensuring that genuine taxpayers are not harassed was welcomed by all.

All Chief Commissioners of Central Tax Zones, State Commissioners of State Taxes, Directors General of CBIC, members of CBIC, Chairman, CBDT along with his team of Senior officers, Director of FIU-India along with his team of senior officers, senior officers of the CBIC and Department of Revenue, technical team of GSTN led by EVP GSTN and officers from the GST Council Secretariat, etc. participated in the Conference.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Iran drops French-Iranian's spying charge but other charges remain - lawyer

Iran has dropped spying charges against French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah but the authorities are still detaining her on other security-related charges, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday. Iran has rejected Frances call to the release...

WRAPUP 1-Falling imports push U.S. trade deficit to three-year low

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administrations trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid foot...

USMCA legislation will pass Senate by end of January - U.S. Senator Grassley

The legislation on the USMCA trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico will pass the U.S. Senate at the most by the end of January, Senator Chuck Grassley told CNBC on Tuesday. It will pass the Senate sometime within the next ...

Delhi Police official visits JNU campus, interacts with students

Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, who is heading a fact-finding committee to probe the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, said on Tuesday that they visited various spots in the campus and interacted with studen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020