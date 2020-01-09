NZ using trans-Tasman forum to discuss agricultural impact of Australia fires

Agriculture Minister, Damien O'Connor, says the Ministry for Primary Industries is continuing to stay connected to federal authorities in Australia as devastating fires affect the country.

"The Ministry is using an existing trans-Tasman forum for discussions on the agricultural impact of the fires and the future recovery phase," says Damien O'Connor.

"MPI has offered assistance if needed in the future and will remain in contact should any support be required.

"This is an extremely challenging and distressing time for our friends in Australia, and I know that our agricultural sector and all New Zealanders care deeply and are concerned for their wellbeing.

"MPI has also been in contact with stakeholders in New Zealand, and has made them aware we are offering Australia our full support."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

