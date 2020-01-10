Left Menu
Amit Khare holds meeting with JNU Vice-Chancellor

The University authorities informed the Secretary that the administration is taking all steps to implement the decisions arrived at as per the Record of Discussions held on 10th and 11th December 2019 in MHRD.

A meeting was also held by Secretary, MHRD with Chairperson, UGC, Dr. D.P.Singh today to discuss the matter. Image Credit: ANI

Secretary, MHRD, Shri Amit Khare held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor, (VC), Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar along with Rectors and Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at 11:30 AM today at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. Later, he also met a delegation of JNU students led by the president-elect of JNUSU Ms. Aishe Ghosh at 3.30 pm today.

Prof. Jagadesh Kumar also informed that a circular has already been issued by JNU on 09th January 2020 clarifying that Service and Utility charges for the hostel residents are not being charged from the students. UGC has been requested to bear the cost of these charges. The same was also communicated to the JNU students during the meeting with the Secretary today.

A meeting was also held by Secretary, MHRD with Chairperson, UGC, Dr. D.P.Singh today to discuss the matter. MHRD has asked UGC to provide necessary funds in this regard.

In view of the above developments, Secretary Shri Amit Khare appealed to the students to withdraw their agitation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

