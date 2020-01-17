Left Menu
MoS Home Affairs lays emphasis on need of conducting Census 2021

The keynote address was delivered by Union Home Secretary, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla. In his address, Shri Bhalla remarked on the vastness of this exercise and the involvement of the state functionaries.

The Minister also inaugurated the Official “Mascot” for Census 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)

A half-day Conference of the State/UT Chief Secretaries and Administrator held in New Delhi, today. The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai.

In his inaugural address, Shri Rai laid emphasis on the need of conducting Census 2021 and the role of the States in doing the same. He also said that the data collected in the Census helps us in framing policies for the welfare of the people of the country. The Minister also inaugurated the Official "Mascot" for Census 2021.

At the outset, Dr. Vivek Joshi, Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India welcomed the Minister, Home Secretary, Chief Secretaries of the State and other State Nodal officers to the conference. He made a brief presentation on the Strategy for Census 2021.

After Dr. Joshi's presentation before the gathering, presentations on the appointment of the Census functionaries, National Population Register (NPR), Printing and Logistics facilities, use of Mobile application in data collection and Central monitoring portal have been made by the respective in-charge officials from the ORGI.

(With Inputs from PIB)

