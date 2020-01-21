France to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035 - document

France plans to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035, starting with two at Fessenheim this year, according to the French government's public consultation document on energy policy.

The French government could also ask EDF to shut down two reactors in 2025-2026, the document said.

