Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attacks against children rise over past year in central Sahel: UNICEF report

The agency reported that children have been attacked, abducted or recruited into armed groups due to the spike in armed conflict and insecurity in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 08:28 IST
Attacks against children rise over past year in central Sahel: UNICEF report
UNICEF said violence has had a devastating impact on learning, with more than 3,300 schools in the three countries closed or non-operational by the end of 2019.  Image Credit: Pxhere

A surge in violence in the central Sahel region in Africa means nearly five million children will need humanitarian assistance this year, up from 4.3 million, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday.

The agency reported that children have been attacked, abducted or recruited into armed groups due to the spike in armed conflict and insecurity in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Since the start of the year alone, more than 670,000 children across the region have been forced to flee their homes.

"When we look at the situation in the Central Sahel, we cannot help but be struck by the scale of violence children are facing. They are being killed, mutilated and sexually abused, and hundreds of thousands of them have had traumatic experiences", said Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

Attacks against children have risen over the past year, according to agency figures.

In Mali, 571 grave violations against children were recorded during the first three quarters of 2019, compared to 544 in 2018 and 386 in 2017.

UNICEF said violence has had a devastating impact on learning, with more than 3,300 schools in the three countries closed or non-operational by the end of 2019. Overall, 650,000 children and 16,000 teachers have been affected.

Children and their families also face barriers in accessing essential services and food, which can put young lives at risk. As a result, more than 709,000 children under the age of five will suffer from severe acute malnutrition and require lifesaving treatment this year.

At the same time, access to safe water is dwindling, with some areas in Burkina Faso experiencing a decrease of up to 40 percent.

In addition to calling for an end to attacks on children, UNICEF is asking for safe access to all those affected by the situation.

The UN agency has appealed for $208 million to support operations on the ground, where it is working with partners in the areas of protection, education, health, nutrition, and water and sanitation.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS "members", including human shields

The United Nations on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the trials of hundreds of alleged Islamic State members in Iraq, some of whom merely prepared meals, offered medical services or even acted as human shields for the jihadist group....

Eriksen 'could not wait' for Inter move

Milan, Jan 28 AFP Christian Eriksen said he was desperate to join Inter Milan this month after completing a protracted move from Tottenham on Tuesday. Eriksen, 27, has signed a contact until 2024 with the Italian giants after the clubs reac...

JK admin taking preventive steps amid coronavirus fears

The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered officials on Tuesday to screen travellers arriving from abroad, including China and Nepal, at airports for the deadly novel coronavirus. The virus has killed more than 100 people in China after b...

NTPC engaged as PMC by Togo for 300 MW solar projects

Togo has appointed power giant NTPC as its project management consultant PMC for about 300 MW of solar power projects in the West African nation, the Power Ministry said on Tuesday. The letter of engagement of NTPC as the PMC for developmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020