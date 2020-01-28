Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur villagers protest as areas still fighting darkness

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:16 IST
Manipur villagers protest as areas still fighting darkness

Protests erupted in two interior villages of Manipur demanding electrification of the areas reeling under darkness since Independence. Residents of Lungthulien and Senvon villagers, bordering Mizoram, took out rallies on Monday to get the promised power supply.

"When Power Department officials came to our area last year, we offered our help hoping our village to be electrified by Christmas as promised. We have not heard from them since then," said Pastor Rolawm, a villager from Senvon, who took part in the protest. However, Deputy Commissioner of Pherzawl district Mannuamching told PTI over phone that work is underway to provide power supply to the villages.

Hluna Hrangchal, the District Manager of Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited told PTI that the Power Department is "doing its best" to provide electricity connections to the two villages. "Lack of manpower and vehicles, difficulty in reaching the remote villages due to bad condition of roads, and topography of the terrain have hindered progress of the work," he said.

"Such is the state of affairs that our students are dependent on kerosene lamps or solar lamps for studying at night while many families rely on firewood to cook and finish their family chores," a protester said. Power officials based in Pherzawl confirmed that many villages in the district were yet to be electrified.

Interestingly, Leisang village in Kangpokpi district of the state was declared the country's "last village to be electrified" in April 2018..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS "members", including human shields

The United Nations on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the trials of hundreds of alleged Islamic State members in Iraq, some of whom merely prepared meals, offered medical services or even acted as human shields for the jihadist group....

Eriksen 'could not wait' for Inter move

Milan, Jan 28 AFP Christian Eriksen said he was desperate to join Inter Milan this month after completing a protracted move from Tottenham on Tuesday. Eriksen, 27, has signed a contact until 2024 with the Italian giants after the clubs reac...

JK admin taking preventive steps amid coronavirus fears

The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered officials on Tuesday to screen travellers arriving from abroad, including China and Nepal, at airports for the deadly novel coronavirus. The virus has killed more than 100 people in China after b...

NTPC engaged as PMC by Togo for 300 MW solar projects

Togo has appointed power giant NTPC as its project management consultant PMC for about 300 MW of solar power projects in the West African nation, the Power Ministry said on Tuesday. The letter of engagement of NTPC as the PMC for developmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020