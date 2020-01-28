Assam adjudged best tableau participated in Republic Day Parade

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh gave away awards and prizes related to the Republic Day 2020 at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, Delhi Cantt. today. Assam was adjudged the best tableau among the 16 states/union territories tableaux that participated in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath on January 26, 2020. The tableau of Assam was based on the theme 'Land of Unique Craftsmanship and Culture'.

Tableaux of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were named joint-second best. The tableau of Odisha displayed the famous Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja worshipped as both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu in a sixth-century built a temple named 'Lingaraj Temple' at Bhubaneswar. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh mirrored the cultural and religious tourism of the state with the theme 'Sarva Dharma Sama Bhav'.

Among the six tableaux from different ministries/departments, the Ministry of Jal Shakti and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) won the joint best Tableaux award. The Ministry of Jal Shakti tableau had showcased the Government's new initiative 'Jal Jeevan Mission' which aims to provide functional household tap connection to every rural household by 2024 - Har Ghar Jal. In line with its motto 'Aapda Sewa Sadaiv', the tableau of NDRF showcased the force's successful and illustrious journey of humanitarian service in natural and man-made disasters.

The tableau of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), with the theme 'Kashmir se Kanyakumari', bagged the special prize for showcasing different parts of the country decorated with colorful and fragrant flowers.

Raksha Mantri gave the award of best cultural performance to the children of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, B-Block, Janakpuri, New Delhi. The children displayed a colorful performance on the theme 'Mharo Rang Rangilo Rajasthan'. The consolation prize was given to the children of West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur who presented Garba, the folk dance of Gujarat.

Shri Rajnath Singh also distributed cash prizes to the winners of 'Know Your Forces' online quiz competition conducted by the Ministry of Defence in coordination with MyGov.in between January 01-15, 2020 in order to create a patriotic feeling among the people, especially youth. Kartik Bhatla won the first prize and a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Samulakranthikumar Reddy claimed the second prize with a cash prize of Rs 15,000, while the third position went to Payal Yadav who bagged a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik, senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and other ministries/departments and many artists and children who participated in the Republic Day Parade were present on the occasion. Raksha Mantri interacted with the participants and congratulated them on their performance in the parade.

