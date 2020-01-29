Left Menu
Funding provided to investigate three water services in Hawke’s Bay

“Over the last 18 months, the five Hawke’s Bay councils have been collaborating to identify opportunities for greater coordination in three water service delivery across the region,’’ said Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

“This Government funding contribution to Hawke’s Bay councils has been granted following careful consideration of the relevant criteria,’’ Nanaia Mahuta said. Image Credit: ANI

The Government is pleased to announce a $1.55 million funding contribution to assist Hawke's Bay to investigate voluntary changes to the region's three water service delivery arrangements.

"We are greatly encouraged by this initiative, and I would like to acknowledge the Hawke's Bay councils' constructive approach towards reform.''

The $1.55m for Hawke's Bay comes following an application from Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, Central Hawke's Bay District Council, Wairoa District Council, and Hawke's Bay Regional Council to support their joint three water investigations. The Government is providing funding on a case-by-case basis to support such initiatives.

"This Government funding contribution to Hawke's Bay councils has been granted following careful consideration of the relevant criteria,'' Nanaia Mahuta said.

Eligible funding applications must show evidence that proposed new three water arrangements:

have substantial support and commitment from multiple and/or most councils within a region, or across regions;

retain public ownership of existing three water assets;

contribute towards Te Mana o te Wai; and

address current and future challenges for the delivery of three water services.

Funding application proposals also need to show how any proposed new service arrangements will:

address regions' current and future infrastructure investment needs;

significantly improve drinking water quality for the community;

move three water-related services onto a more financially sustainable footing; and,

increase their resilience and adaptability in the face of future risks and climate change.

"We have seen some of the advantages of regional arrangements such as Wellington Water and Auckland's Watercare in providing modern three water service delivery.

"This funding contribution will progress the work already begun by the councils to increase Hawke's Bay's ability to address challenges facing three water services.

"It's encouraging to see that other New Zealand councils are also looking to see whether similar collaborative arrangements might work in their regions,'' Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

