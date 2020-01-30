Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 7-Oil falls as China virus cases surpass SARS total

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:30 IST
UPDATE 7-Oil falls as China virus cases surpass SARS total
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Brent crude was down 90 cents, or 1.50%, at $58.91 a barrel by 1447 GMT, having risen 0.5% on Wednesday. U.S. crude was down 71 cents, or 1.33%, at $52.62 after dropping 0.3% in the previous session.

Infection from China's coronavirus spread to more than 8,100 people globally on Thursday, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic in a health crisis forecast to deal a heavy blow to the world's second-largest economy. Countries have started isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to stop the spread of an epidemic that has killed 170 people.

Prices have steadied in recent days at three-month lows as investors tried to assess what economic damage the virus might inflict and its impact on demand for crude oil and its products. But the rising death toll from the virus and its spread have again turned screens red, with global equities falling. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, fell 0.5% as European shares followed Asian indexes down.

"Virus-related demand worries have longs running for the exit, and the first half of the year has always been rather bearish as the call for OPEC oil is traditionally weak," Tamas Varga of PVM Oil brokerage said. "Now the question is how much the second-half oil balance, which looked relatively healthy, will be impacted.

"We can expect a decent downward revision in Chinese GDP growth this year and this should have a profound negative impact on Chinese and global oil demand estimates." The World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee is set to meet later on Thursday to reconsider whether the virus should be considered a global emergency.

Major multinationals are closing operations in China and airlines around the world are suspending or reducing direct flights to the country as governments issue travel warnings and passenger numbers drop. "The only thing that can change the current trend is an emergency OPEC meeting," said Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix.

Algeria's energy minister Mohamed Arkab said on Wednesday it was very possible that an OPEC meeting could be advanced to February instead of the scheduled meeting in March. "The Libyan outage is not providing much of a floor," Jakob said. "Only an additional OPEC cut could change things."

However, ING cautioned that outages in Libya - where production has been steadily declining amid a blockade - should not be discounted. "If these (Libya) losses persist, it would be enough to swing the market into deficit this quarter," ING said in a note.

The bigger than expected build in U.S. crude oil inventories last week also kept the pressure on prices. Crude stocks rose by more than seven times market expectations, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Rapid spread of China coronavirus fuels global alarm

International alarm over the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December is driven by its rapid spread and the fact that infectious disease experts cannot yet know how deadly or contagious it is.Within weeks, the virus has infected...

Senior Republican sees 'completion' of impeachment trial Friday or Saturday

The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday Republicans were prepared to stay through the completion of President Donald Trumps impeachment trial whether late on Friday or on Saturday.Senator John Barrasso told reporters Republ...

Pilots union files suit to block American Airlines flights to China

A pilots union on Thursday filed suit in a Texas court seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately halt American Airlines U.S.-China service amid a coronavirus outbreak. The Allied Pilots Association cited serious, and in many ways...

UPDATE 4-S.Korean officials face eggs, invective as quarantine plane takes off

Angry South Koreans volleyed eggs and expletives on Thursday at a minister and officials trying to defuse their ire over plans to quarantine hundreds of citizens set to be flown home from the epicentre of a new virus epidemic in China.The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020