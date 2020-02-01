Pompeo: U.S. producers ready to provide Belarus with oil at competitive prices
Energy producers in the United States are ready to supply Belarus with oil at competitive prices, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a meeting with Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Saturday.
Belarus is seeking alternative oil supplies after a dispute with its traditional supplier Russia.
