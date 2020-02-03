UN chief's personal envoy for Mozambique to visit Finland

Mirko Manzoni, Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Mozambique and Neha Sanghrajka, Senior Mediation Advisor, will visit Finland on 3–4 February. The Mozambican peace process is in a critical phase as the opposition troops are being demobilized. The aim is to return them to their communities and reintegrate them into a peaceful society.

In 2015, tensions between Mozambique's ruling party Frelimo and the opposition party Renamo escalated into armed conflicts. In December 2016, the parties agreed on a ceasefire and, following long negotiations, a peace agreement was concluded in August 2019.

The former Ambassador of Switzerland to Mozambique Mirko Manzoni and Neha Sanghrajka, Senior Mediation Advisor to the peace process played an important role in the negotiations between the parties to the conflict. At the end of 2019, the UN Secretary-General appointed Manzoni as his Personal Envoy for Mozambique.

One of the key measures required to achieve permanent peace in the country is the successful disarmament of the Renamo troops and the return of former fighters to civilian life, as agreed upon in the peace agreement. The international community supports the process through a peace trust fund administered by UNOPS, which operates under the auspices of the UN. Finland has also supported the trust fund.

During their visit to Finland in February, Manzoni and Sanghrajka will meet with the senior management of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, President Tarja Halonen, Members of Parliament, and civil society organisations specialized in peace mediation.

