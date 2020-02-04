Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auckland’s Pacific youth can access to support services through Tupu Aotearoa

“The Government’s 2019 Wellbeing Budget allocation of $14.5 million meant the Ministry for Pacific Peoples can now extend the Tupu Aotearoa programme to cover Wellington, Christchurch and wider Auckland,” Aupito William Sio said.

Auckland’s Pacific youth can access to support services through Tupu Aotearoa
Tupu Aotearoa is designed to increase the number of Pacific young people in employment, education or training. Image Credit: Pacific Air Forces

The Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio, says young Pacific people in the wider Auckland metropolitan area will from today have access to support services that can help them find new earning and learning opportunities through the Tupu Aotearoa programme.

"The Government's 2019 Wellbeing Budget allocation of $14.5 million meant the Ministry for Pacific Peoples can now extend the Tupu Aotearoa programme to cover Wellington, Christchurch and wider Auckland," Aupito William Sio said.

"Tupu Aotearoa is helping Pacific young people turn their potential into prosperity and build confidence for their future. This is bringing benefits not only to the people we have helped but to all of us, as when people have access to work and learning opportunities our communities flourish.

We have successfully rolled out Tupu Aotearoa to regional New Zealand in partnership with the Provincial Growth Fund and we are seeing considerable pick up from our communities in laying the foundations for us to meet our vision of thriving, prosperous Pacific communities.

Tupu Aotearoa is designed to increase the number of Pacific young people in employment, education or training.

Previously, the Ministry had launched in 2010 the Pacific Employment Support Service in South Auckland where more than 2,200 Pacific young people have accessed the service, with nearly half being been placed into work.

"Many of our young Pacific people reside in metropolitan areas and Tupu Aotearoa, working alongside Service Providers will upskill, train, and help Auckland's young Pacific population aged 15-29 years to find employment and fulfill their potential.

Five Service Providers have been approved to provide Tupu Aotearoa in the Auckland region. Each new provider has signed a collaboration agreement with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Three of the Service Providers – In-Work, SENZ Charitable Trust and Solomon Group have been with us from the beginning operating in South Auckland, and they will now operate in metropolitan Auckland. Quality Education Services Limited and Workwise Employment Limited are new Service Providers.

The procurement process for the Wellington and Christchurch metropolitan areas is underway and Service Providers will be named soon.

"This is an exciting milestone for Tupu Aotearoa, as we continue to extend our reach to young Pacific people around New Zealand, in collaboration with Service Providers, who already do so much in their communities.

"We do not change lives on our own, we do it together. We do it as a team, of government and local providers. It is this partnership that makes Tupu Aotearoa so special," Aupito William Sio said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Disappointing growth hits Google parent Alphabet shares

Google parent Alphabet missed revenue expectations in the fourth quarter despite stellar growth at YouTube and in the cloud, earnings figures released Monday showed. Detailing its cloud computing and YouTube revenues for the first time, Alp...

Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini included as India announce squad for Test series against NZ

Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini have been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Pacer Ishant Sharma will be dependent on his fitness approval to play the upcoming Test series. Prithvi Shaw h...

Rahul, Priyanka to hold poll rallies in Delhi today

With few days ahead of ensuing Delhi assembly elections, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Tuesday hold public rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar areas. Meanwhile, former prime minister and senior Congress le...

Novel study reveals authentic behaviour at work leads to greater productivity

A novel study advocates that authentic behaviour, which means not faking your feelings, is more productive at workplace and leads to other benefits. The novel study was co-authored by Chris Rosen, a management professor at the Sam M. Walton...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020