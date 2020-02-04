Left Menu
Global programme develops guidelines to make sporting events safer

The multi-year initiative looks to harness the positive values that sports promote to help crack down on the spread of violent extremism, particularly among young people. 

"Indeed, sports unites and heals,"  Miguel Moratinos, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), told the gathering.   Image Credit: PR Newswire

Representatives from international sporting federations and the private sector joined with ambassadors at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday to launch a global programme aimed at safeguarding major sporting events from terrorism-related threats.

The multi-year initiative looks to harness the positive values that sports promote to help crack down on the spread of violent extremism, particularly among young people.

"Sport pushes people to be better, to aim higher and further. It promotes tolerance and gender equality. It strengthens communities, builds resilience and channels natural competitive instincts in a harmonious way", said Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

"Sport is a fundamental and true human value: a strong vaccine against any kind of criminal disease. We have a moral obligation to protect and promote the sport."

Sharing best practices and information

Despite being a unifying force, sporting events have been marred by deadly terrorist attacks.

The 1972 and 1996 Olympic Games, and, more recently, marathons in Sri Lanka and the United States, are some of the tragic examples.

The global programme will develop guidelines to enhance international cooperation, and public-private partnerships, to make sporting events safer for athletes and the public. The launch will be followed by a two-day expert meeting. Another meeting focusing on youth will be held in April.

Participants attending the launch included representatives from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), various national Olympic committees, the international football association, FIFA, and private companies.

"Protecting major sporting events entails multilevel cooperation and coordination, as well as complex security and policy arrangements. including securing locations, cybersecurity, crisis planning, and management, (and) strategic communications" said Mr. Voronkov.

"Through our joint programme, we will focus on the exchange of information and best practices, and on sharing resources and facilitating partnerships."

It is essential to advance the consolidation of sport in development and peace strategies, according to the official at the helm of a UN platform that fosters intercultural dialogue, understanding, and cooperation.

"Indeed, sports unites and heals," Miguel Moratinos, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), told the gathering.

"It is also a universal language that both, fans and players understand. So, let's all capitalize on the full potential of sport, with youth in its heart, as a driver for peace and social change ."

Key support from Qatar

Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is a key supporter of the initiative, alongside China and the Republic of Korea.

The country and the UN counter-terrorism office signed an agreement last year to establish the world's first hub for studying the behavioral roots of violent extremism conducive to terrorism.

Qatar is taking measures at the local and global levels to ensure security at "the region's first sporting mega event", according to the Secretary-Genera of the World Cup preparatory committee.

"We are working hand-in-hand with our allies and partners around the world on exchanging best practice, information sharing, personnel sharing, and in assisting in maintaining the security of Qatar ahead of and during 2022", Hassan al-Thawadi said in a video message.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

