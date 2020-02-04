Left Menu
Development News Edition

Somalia and UN call for humanitarian assistance to tackle food insecurity

The assessment notes that up to 1.3 million people in Somalia face acute food security and require urgent humanitarian assistance.

Somalia and UN call for humanitarian assistance to tackle food insecurity
Somalia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Hamoud Ali Hassan, attributed the country's humanitarian challenges to factors beyond seasonal weather variations. Image Credit: World Food Programme

Somalia's federal authorities and the United Nations (UN) are calling for urgent humanitarian assistance to avert an acute food insecurity situation that could threaten millions of people.

The call was made during the launch of the post-Deyr (October - December) seasonal Food Security and Nutrition Assessment for Somalia on Monday.

The periodic assessment is conducted twice a year by the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET), both of which are managed by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN, in collaboration with various partners and governments.

The assessment notes that up to 1.3 million people in Somalia face acute food security and require urgent humanitarian assistance. At the same time, more than 690,000 children below five years of age could become acutely malnourished by the end of the year.

The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula, said that humanitarian needs persist despite favorable Deyr rains that improved the food security situation across the country.

"Approximately 4.1 million people across Somalia will continue to face acute food insecurity through mid-2020, including 1.3 million people who need urgent humanitarian assistance. Over 962,000 children face acute malnutrition, including 162, 000 who could become severely malnourished through this year, if their needs are not addressed," said Mr. Abdelmoula.

He also noted that although the recent desert locust invasion in Somalia had been limited and localized, it carries a high risk of damage to crops.

"These concerns add to what is already one of the biggest and most complex emergencies in the world today. About 2.6 million people remain internally displaced and highly impoverished. They need to be better protected and supported in finding durable solutions," the senior UN official said.

Somalia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Hamoud Ali Hassan, attributed the country's humanitarian challenges to factors beyond seasonal weather variations.

"The problem in Somalia is not only because of rainfall. It is due to insecurity and lack of infrastructure, which affects the movement of people between member states. Insecurity is a contributing factor," the deputy minister noted, further appealing for support from international partners.

The FAO representative in Somalia, Etienne Peterschmitt, concurred that the country has experienced multiple challenges, such as poor Gu rains (the season running from April to June) compounded by the recent invasion of desert locusts. Mr. Peterschmitt pointed out that this complex issue requires concerted efforts to contain.

"If the locust [invasion] does hit the cropping or grazing areas at the worst time, the damage can be huge, up to a 100 percent," Mr. Peterschmitt said. He added that considering where the invasion is located at the moment, it would not necessarily mean that the plague will affect all parts of the country, but nevertheless reminded all partners to be prepared.

Daniel Molla, the FSNAU Chief Technical Advisor, noted that forecasts by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) indicate that most parts of Somalia will register favorable Gu rains this year, except in northwest Somaliland, which may experience below-average Gu rains that could negatively impact on crop and livestock production.

"We also have to consider the prospects for the Gu season rainfall that is ahead of us; the forecast for the IGAD indicates that average and above-average rainfall is expected in most parts of Somalia," Molla said.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Modi and Kejriwal can only think about power; they can announce anything in two minutes to stay in power: Rahul Gandhi

Modi and Kejriwal can only think about power they can announce anything in two minutes to stay in power Rahul....

Guj riots: SC fixes Apr 14 for hearing Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT's clean chit to Modi

Irked over repeated adjournments sought by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, on her plea challenging SITs clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots, the Supreme Court Tuesday list...

BJP, AAP spreading hatred in society: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and AAP on Tuesday of spreading hatred in the society and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were not interested in providing jobs to youngsters, but were ...

Shipping Corp Q3 net profit surges 54 pc to Rs 295.25 cr

Shipping Corporation of India SCI on Tuesday reported a 54.12 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 295.25 crore for the quarter ended December on the back of higher income. The state-owned company had posted a consolidated net pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020