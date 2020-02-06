No citizen of India would be affected by CAA, PM Modi assures

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Dwelling on length at the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Prime Minister assured the House that no citizen of India would be affected by it.

The Prime Minister in his speech referred to the thought process of the previous Governments which were on the same lines.

Shri Narendra Modi quoted the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru who favored amending the law, if required, to ensure that minority refugees from neighboring countries be granted protection by India.

Prime Minister said that certain political parties are furthering Pakistan's agenda of divisiveness in India and assured the Lok Sabha that the CAA is not going to affect any Indian Citizen.

"I want to clarify that there will be no impact on any citizen of India, whatever be their faith/religion, owing to the implementation of the CAA", he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.