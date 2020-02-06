Left Menu
Over 1.25 lakh panchayats provided with Broadband connectivity: PM Modi

Prime Minister said BHIM App is being recognized globally as a secure digital transaction platform.

Prime Minister said that in the last 5 years work has been done to honor all the tribal fighters of the country. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his reply in Rajya Sabha, to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, said that in the last five years Government has brought new thoughts and new approaches to the governance. Referring to Digital India as one of the examples of this new thinking and new approach governance, Prime Minister said that only 59 Gram Panchayats had Broadband connectivity before 2014 but in the last 5 years over 1.25 lakh panchayats have been provided with Broadband connectivity.

He said, there were 80 thousand Common Service Centers in the country in 2014, but today their number has increased to more than 3 lakh 65 thousand. More than 12 lakh rural youth are ensuring online delivery of all the services of the government in these centers.

Prime Minister said BHIM App is being recognized globally as a secure digital transaction platform. He said a record transaction of over Rs 2 lakh 16 thousand crores took place on BHIM App in the month of January. He said RuPay Card is also gaining acceptance in many countries.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Minister said another example of this government's approach is the Jal Jeevan Mission. He said this mission, which aims at connecting every household with piped water supply, is also an excellent example of the model of local governance. said that even though the Central Government has started this mission, but its management will be at the village level. The village committees will implement it, manage the funds and take decisions related to the setting up of pipeline, the building of tanks, etc.

The best example of Cooperative Federalism: Aspirational districts Program

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the Central Government, State Government, and District Administration are working with synergy for the development of more than 100 aspirational districts of the country. He said that the Aspirational District program with the district as its implementing agency has emerged as one of the best examples of cooperative federalism.

He said Government is taking all the efforts for the development of poor, tribals in these Aspirational Districts.

Working sensitively for every section of the society

Prime Minister said that in the last 5 years work has been done to honor all the tribal fighters of the country. Museums are being built all over the country, research institutes are being set up and tribal art and literature are being digitized.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools are set up to ensure the quality education of talented children of tribal areas.

"Apart from this, 3 thousand forest wealth centers are being established in tribal areas to generate more income from forest produce. It will involve 30 thousand self-help groups. Of these, 900 centers have also been set up and more than 2.5 lakh tribal companions have been associated with them", Prime Minister said.

Government committed to women empowerment

Prime Minister stated that this government has taken several steps for women empowerment. "For the first time in the history of the country, the admission of daughters in military schools has been approved. The work of appointment of women in the Military Police is also going on", Prime Minister said.

More than 600 one-stop centers have been built for the safety of women in the country. Self-defense training is being imparted to girls from class VI to XII in every school of the country. A national database has been created to identify and track sex offenders. In addition, there are plans to set up anti-human trafficking units in every district of the country. To deal with serious cases of sexual violence on children, the POCSO Act has been amended to widen the scope of the offenses under it. More than one thousand fast track courts will be built across the country for timely justice.

(With Inputs from PIB)

