Left Menu
Development News Edition

New legislation to be commenced to bring justice to GBV survivors

The Judicial Matters Second Amendment Act, which commenced on 31 January, provides for the establishment of courts dedicated to matters related to sexual offenses.

New legislation to be commenced to bring justice to GBV survivors
“The commencement of the legislation does not apply to Section 4 of the Judicial Matters Second Amendment Act of 2013 (Act No. 43 of 2013),” said the Presidency. Image Credit: Flickr

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a proclamation on the commencement of legislation that establishes dedicated Sexual Offences Courts that will bring relief and justice to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

The Judicial Matters Second Amendment Act, which commenced on 31 January, provides for the establishment of courts dedicated to matters related to sexual offenses.

"The commencement of the legislation is a significant development in the context of the government's implementation – in partnership with civil society – of the Emergency Action Plan on GBVF [gender- based violence and femicide], and the fulfillment of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF," said the Presidency on Thursday.

The new legislation provides for these courts to have certain facilities and measures in place to render services that will better protect complainants, enhance the quality of prosecutions and evidence to be given in sexual offense cases, minimize secondary trauma for complainants," it said.

The Judicial Matters Second Amendment Act of 2013 (Act No. 43 of 2013) and Sections 35 and 38 of the Judicial Matters Amendment Act, 2017 (Act No. 8 of 2017) provide for specialized courts that deal exclusively with bail applications, plea proceedings, trials or sentencing in criminal matters that entail sexual offenses.

"The commencement of the legislation does not apply to Section 4 of the Judicial Matters Second Amendment Act of 2013 (Act No. 43 of 2013)," said the Presidency.

By focusing on these services, the government intends to make it easier for complainants to report offenses and to give evidence in trials, as a means of deterring potential offenders from breaking the law.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal gifts 100,000 masks to China to help overcome shortage

Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...

No proposal to impose restriction on Malaysian imports currently: Goyal

There is no proposal to impose a restriction on import of any item from Malaysia currently, Parliament was informed on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that currently, crude palm oil is freely importable while refine...

Majority of U.S. firms in China see revenue hit from coronavirus - AmCham survey

The majority of U.S. firms with operations in China expect a virus outbreak to cut revenue this year, and some are accelerating plans to shift their supply chains out of the country, according to a poll by Shanghais American Chamber of Comm...

CBI searches premises of IAS officer in connection with the arrest of OSD to Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: officials.

CBI searches premises of IAS officer in connection with the arrest of OSD to Chief Minister Manish Sisodia officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020