Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to rename NIFM as Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management

NIFM also caters to the State Governments, Defence establishments, Banks, other Financial Institutions and PSUs.

Govt to rename NIFM as Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management
Late Shri Arun Jaitley, former Union Finance Minister and Padma Vibhushan awardee, had played a stellar role during his illustrious career as the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs during the period 26th May 2014 to 30th May 2019. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India has decided to rename the National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad as Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM).

NIFM, Faridabad was set up in 1993 as a registered society under Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India with the mandate to train officers of various Finance and Accounts Services recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) through the Civil Services Examination as also officers of Indian Cost Accounts Service (ICoAS). The Union Finance Minister is the President of the NIFM Society.

Over a period of time, the Institute has become a premier resource centre to meet the training needs of Central Government for a senior and middle level of management in the fields of Public Policy, Financial Management, Public Procurement and other governance issues for promoting highest standards of professional competence and practice. NIFM also caters to the State Governments, Defence establishments, Banks, other Financial Institutions and PSUs. It has ventured beyond training into the field of management education and runs certain AICTE approved programs leading to Post Graduate Diplomas in Management, in various areas of Financial Management.

Late Shri Arun Jaitley, former Union Finance Minister and Padma Vibhushan awardee, had played a stellar role during his illustrious career as the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs during the period 26th May 2014 to 30th May 2019. He oversaw the introduction of the path-breaking Goods and Services Tax which brought the country under one tax regime. Under his stewardship, the merger of the Railway Budget with the general budget was effected. He also ensured the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Aligning the vision and aspiration of the Institute for the future with the vision and contribution of Late Shri Arun Jaitley, the Government has decided to rename the National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM)as the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Delhi court sentences Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment

A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment for sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district.Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha sentenced Thakur to lif...

Delhi court also sends 11 others to jail for life in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Delhi court also sends 11 others to jail for life in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case....

Astronauts for India's human space flight start training in Moscow

Russian launch service provider Glavkosmos said the planned twelve-month training program of Indian candidates for a spaceflight started on Monday at the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center GCTC in Moscow. After a thorough s...

Delhi polls: Cong accepts defeat, vows to rebuild itself

The Congress on Tuesday accepted defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital. It said the poll results also had a message for the BJP that the most toxic campaign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020