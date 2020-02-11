Coronavirus curbs growth in oil demand -Rystad Energy
The coronavirus outbreak will significantly limit the growth in global oil demand this year compared to earlier forecasts, Oslo-based consultancy Rystad Energy predicted on Tuesday.
Rystad now predicts global oil demand will grow by 820,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, down from a December forecast of 1.1 million bpd, it said.
Oil prices have fallen sharply since news of the virus outbreak first emerged in mid-January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Oslo