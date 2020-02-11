Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 6 million traveler movements recorded during festive season

At that time, the Department of Home Affairs had deployed 404 additional staff from 03 December 2019 to 08 January 2020 to support the smooth facilitation of the movement of people and goods.

Over 6 million traveler movements recorded during festive season
Addressing the media in Cape Town, Motsoaledi said the recorded movements were marginally lower when compared to the 6 645 630 traveler movements cleared in the 2018/19 festive period. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says a total of 6 585 617 traveler movements across all the country's ports of entry were recorded during the festive season.

At that time, the Department of Home Affairs had deployed 404 additional staff from 03 December 2019 to 08 January 2020 to support the smooth facilitation of the movement of people and goods.

Addressing the media in Cape Town, Motsoaledi said the recorded movements were marginally lower when compared to the 6 645 630 traveler movements cleared in the 2018/19 festive period.

From 1 December 2019 to 13 January 2020, a total of 10 362 travelers were refused movement during arrival or departure.

Motsoaledi explained that the main reasons for refused movements during arrival and departure include travelers on risk engines, expired passports, insufficient documentation, and fraudulent documentation.

Top 10 ports of entry accounting for 9 344 refusals were: Beit Bridge (with Zimbabwe with 2 433 refusals); Lebombo (with Mozambique with 2 168); Maseru Bridge (with Lesotho with 1 524); Ficksburg (with Lesotho with 1 325); OR Tambo (787); Oshoek (with Swaziland with 380); Groblersbruge (with Botswana with 212); Van Rooyens Gate (with Lesotho with 208); Caledonspoort (with Lesotho with 180) and Tele Bridge (with Lesotho with 127).

During the same period, the total number of travelers who were declared undesirable due to overstaying the period permitted on their visa was 18 127.

The highest daily movements recorded during the festive period were the following border posts:

Beit Bridge with 35 750 on 05 January 2020;

OR Tambo International Airport with 33 028 on 3 January 2020;

Lebombo with 25 901 both on 5 January 2020;

Ficksburg with 20 728 movements, on 23 December 2019;

Maseru Bridge with 19 794 movements recorded on 21 December 2019; and

Cape Town International Airport with 11 649 on 3 January 2020.

Top nationalities cleared at the ports of entry over the festive period were from Zimbabwe (594 350), Lesotho (570 684), Mozambique (293 426), Eswatini (226 662), Botswana (191 025), United Kingdom (83 772), United States of America (50 985), Germany (52 534), Namibia (36 116) and Malawi with 30 664.

During the festive season, the department extended operation hours which allowed 249 930 citizens to visit the department's offices and receive services.

Applications for smart ID cards and passports were 145 393 against 82 383 in the same period last year, a 57% increase.

During the extended period, Home Affairs officials handed over 55 749 smart ID cards to citizens.

Since the inception of the smart ID card, in 2013, there are close to 400 000 uncollected IDs.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police rescues 315 children under 'Operation Smile and identification' Campaign

The Uttarakhand police have rescued 315 children, 100 men and 207 women during the two-month-long Operation Smile, the police said on Tuesday. The identification of 24 unidentified bodies was also done. Of these, 17 deceased persons belonge...

WRAPUP 9-Expert sees coronavirus over by April in China, WHO still alarmed

The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, its senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths passed 1,000 and the World Health Organization feared a very grave global threat.As the epidemic squeezed the worlds second-bigge...

Nirbhaya's parents move Delhi court seeking death warrant for convicts; hearing Wednesday

Nirbhayas parents and the Delhi government moved a trial court on Tuesday seeking fresh death warrants for the four death row convicts for her gang rape and murder. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to all the convicts ...

Will request state government to form OBC commission in state: NCBC chairperson

National Commission for Backward Classes NCBC chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahani on Tuesday said that he will raise the issue of reservation for other backward classes with state secretary and would request the state government to resolve the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020