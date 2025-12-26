Left Menu

Banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 crore seized in Manipur, one held

The Assam Rifles, along with the Manipur Police, seized banned Yaba tablets worth around Rs 40 crore from Jiribam district, a statement from the paramilitary force said on Friday.One person was apprehended in this connection, it said.Yaba tablet, known as crazy medicine in Thai, is a highly addictive drug, containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:33 IST
Yaba tablet, known as ''crazy medicine'' in Thai, is a highly addictive drug, containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. It stimulates the central nervous system, which poses severe health risks. During the joint operation conducted in Jiribam on December 24, 1,60,000 Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 40 crore were seized, and one person was apprehended, the Assam Rifles statement said. The seized contraband, along with the apprehended person, was handed over to the Jiribam police for further investigation, reinforcing the commitment to curb drug trafficking and protect society, it said.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested two persons, including an active cadre of a banned outfit, and recovered ammunition and explosives in Imphal West district, the police said.

The 44-year-old cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was apprehended from a rented house in Keishampat Leimajam Leikai area on Thursday, a senior officer said. An associate of the militant, to whom ammunition and explosives were handed over, was also arrested from his residence, he said. Search operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had, on February 13, imposed the President's rule in the state after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

