Eskom to not implement load shedding for second day

“Eskom has not loadshed since yesterday and load shedding will not be implemented today as there has been a number of improvements on the power system,” it said on Thursday.

Eskom said several units have returned successfully. In addition, emergency reserves are at adequate levels. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

As the nation's attention turns towards Parliament for President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address this evening, Eskom says it will not be implementing load shedding for the second consecutive day.

Eskom said several units have returned successfully. In addition, emergency reserves are at adequate levels.

"However, we remind customers that load shedding can be implemented at short notice if there is a change in the system performance. Eskom will communicate if there is any shift and will provide a prognosis for tomorrow later today," said the utility.

It requested customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand as the system is still vulnerable.

Eskom further reminded South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as it conducts critical maintenance to restore the aging plant to good health.

President Ramaphosa is expected to outline the government's programme of action for the year in Parliament at 7 pm. The address will be broadcast live on news channels, radio stations and streamed online.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

